APPS Stock: Why Is Digital Turbine Tumbling Today?

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) stock isn’t doing so hot today and it’s all thanks to Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG,GOOGL) Google making changes to Android.
Google announced that Privacy Sandbox is coming to Android. This means it will be making changes to the operating system to change how advertisers track users. The goal is offering up more control over personal information for Android users.
So what’s that have to do with Digital Turbine and the fall of APPS stock today? Digital Turbine operates a platform for developers that provides them with information about users. That includes personal preferences to better cater ads to them.
With news that Google is cracking down on the type of tracking software on Android, APPS stock is slipping. However, it’s not clear yet just how much of an effect these changes will have on Digital Turbine’s business.
First off, Google isn’t rolling out these changes in the near future. Instead, it’s still experimenting with the alterations. That includes plans for a beta of Privacy Sandbox that will come out at the end of the year. That gives Digital Turbine plenty of time to adjust its service to meet Google’s new standards.
Second, investors will want to note that Digital Turbine has a strong relationship with OEMs. These are the manufacturers of the devices and the company’s platform is added on by them during the creation process. That could allow it to stick around despite Privacy Sandbox’s addition.
Even so, fearful investors are hitting APPS stock today. Shares are down 12.9% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.