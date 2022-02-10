McDonald’s Metaverse Trademarks Signal Growing Interest in Metaverse Innovation

With each passing week, investors are seeing more and more projects centered around the metaverse coming out. This still-new niche first captured attention through the blockchain world, where projects like Decentraland (MANA-USD) showed just how lucrative the space can be. Now, corporations are beginning to roll out their own virtual experiences in an effort to compete. While McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is not the first restaurant chain to start moving toward their own metaverse experience, news of the company’s metaverse patents shows just how serious this trend has become.
Metaverse spaces allow their users many entertaining experiences. From gaming to shopping to finding new areas to socialize, there are plenty of things to do. Combine this slew of different use cases with the massive non-fungible token (NFT) market behind the space and you have a recipe for profit. In the last two years, the amount of active metaverse users has increased tenfold. That growth is leading to an arms race between platforms like Decentraland and Sandbox (SAND-USD) as well as tech giants like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
Some companies, though, don’t make for an obvious fit in this new space. Unless a company is a tech developer, e-commerce platform or entertainment player with some sort of licensable content, it may not seem to have an in. Still, more “outsider” companies are finding their way into the space as part of an effort to profit from the boom. This week’s McDonald’s metaverse news is evidence of that.
McDonald’s Metaverse Trademarks Show Growing Interest in Corporatizing the Virtual World
Companies recognize the multi-billion dollar opportunities there are to be had in the metaverse. And of course, fast-food chain McDonald’s is no slouch. In fact, the company is filing trademarks now to help cement itself in the space while the getting’s good.
Specifically, MCD is filing 10 different trademarks related to a metaverse space it’s apparently preparing. These trademarks show that the company is planning on a virtual restaurant franchise. Interestingly, the filings also suggest plans for both virtual goods and real-life ones. Reportedly, the company will be using the metaverse space as a vehicle for fast-food delivery. Its new trademarks are both under the “McDonald’s” name as well as the “McCafe” sub-brand.
Also interesting to the news is the fact that the McCafe trademarks announce a plan for a virtual concert space. This space would put the franchise in direct competition with platforms like Decentraland who host their own concert experiences.
The McDonald’s announcement isn’t the first by a restaurant regarding the metaverse space. In fact, the filings come just days after bakery chain Panera Bread filed trademarks for a “Paneraverse,” too. As of yet, though, it’s unclear if Panera is implementing a delivery aspect to their space.
