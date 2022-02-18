NRGV Stock Alert: 13 Things for Investors to Know as Energy Vault Soars Post-SPAC Merger

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) stock is on the rise Friday as retail investors pump up the stock following its public debut!
Let’s take a look at everything potential investors need to know about NRGV stock below!
- Energy Vault is a grid-scale energy storage solutions company.
- The company’s goal is to help businesses switch to a carbon-free power grid.
- That has it focusing on the development of “sustainable and economical energy storage technologies.”
- This also means it’s working on proprietary energy storage technologies and energy management software that makes use of AI.
- It went public earlier this week via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
- This saw it combining with Novus Capital Corporation II and new shares started trading on Monday.
- Retail traders have taken note of NRGV stock today and are behind the massive push of the shares.
- As a result, we’re seeing heavy trading of the company’s stock today.
- That includes more than 20 million shares of NRGV stock on the move today.
- To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is only about 373,000 shares.
- Keeping all of this in mind, investors will want to be careful about taking a stake in NRGV stock today.
- While shares are still up, it’s likely that the pump from day traders will end eventually.
- When that happens, expect shares of NRGV stock to slip, potentially falling to prior trading levels.
NRGV stock is up 26.9% as of Friday afternoon.
