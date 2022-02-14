Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is the Market Open on Presidents’ Day?

Investors looking for stock market holidays in 2022 are in luck as an upcoming one will see markets close down for the day.
Presidents’ Day, also called Washington’s Birthday, will take place on Feb. 21, 2022, and is among the stock market holiday closing trading down. That will result in both the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Exchange remaining closed next Monday.
So what does that mean for investors? Stock market holidays are few and far between and everyone could use a break after the hectic start of 2022. As such, make sure to spend some extra time with family and friends since you’ve got the day off. Just make sure to stay safe while doing so.
While Presidents’ Day isn’t here yet, some traders may also be wondering about other upcoming stock market holidays in 2022. The remaining stock market holidays for the year are Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth National Independence Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.
The next stock market holiday that will close down trading is Good Friday, which takes place on April 15, 2022. That means after Presidents’ Day, it’s going to be a good while before traders get another break.
Investors searching for more stock market news on Monday are in luck!
We've got all the hottest stock market coverage that traders need to know about for today.
