Gold Stocks: Why GOLD, FNV, AEM and WPM Are in the Green Today

Gold stocks are rising higher on Monday and we’re diving into everything investors need to know about that movement.
First off, it’s worth noting that many gold stocks already saw a rise on Friday that had them outperforming the market. That appears to be a reaction to recent falling prices for the shares, which makes sense with the current turmoil surrounding the market.
Let’s dive into a few of the gold stocks that are staying in the green today below!
Gold Stocks on the Rise
- Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) stock starts us off with shares rising slightly as of Monday afternoon. The stock was up higher earlier today before settling at its current price. Some 19 million shares are also on the move, which is above its daily average trading volume of about 17.5 million shares.
- Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) shares are next in line with the company’s stock getting a less than 1% boost. That also comes after sitting higher earlier today. Its current trading volume is still well below its daily average.
- Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) joins our list with the company’s stock rising 3.8% higher as of this writing. This stock has continued to maintain its higher price from earlier today. Heavy trading has just over 2.4 million shares moving, as compared to the daily average of roughly 2.3 million shares.
- Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is the last stock on our list today with the shares currently slipping slightly below yesterday’s close. However, the shares were rallying alongside other gold stocks earlier today. There’s no heavy trading alongside the movement for this stock today.
