Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning, investor! We’re starting off the final trading day of the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
We’ve got earnings reports to go over, an acquisition bid being withdrawn, a possible listing error, and more to cover this morning.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) stock is soaring more than 25% as retail traders take interest in the company.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares are gaining over 20%, which continues a rally from earlier in the week from preclinical and clinical updates.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock is surging more than 15% following the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares are rising over 15% in symphony with Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO).
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock is increasing more than 14% despite a lack of news this morning.
- BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) shares are climbing over 13% on no clear news this morning.
- Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) stock is jumping more than 13% thanks to its most recent earnings report.
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) shares are getting an over 12% boost in pre-market trading today.
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock is heading more than 12% higher this morning.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares are up over 11% on no apparent news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Alleghany (NYSE:Y) stock is plummeting more than 93% in pre-market trading on no news and that drop might even be an error on the New York Stock Exchanges part.
- Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares are diving over 25% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock is falling more than 24% on poor results in its Q3 2021 earnings report.
- Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) shares are taking an over 17% beating after a bid for the company was withdrawn by JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY).
- Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) stock is tumbling more than 15% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares are dropping over 13% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) stock is decreasing more than 13% alongside the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares are slipping 10% following a recent rally for the shares this week.
- Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) stock is dipping over 9% following a rally on Thursday.
- Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.