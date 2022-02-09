Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, investor! Grab a cup of coffee and get ready for the day with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
The biggest news moving stocks this morning are earnings reports but there’s other announcements affecting shares as well this morning.
Let’s get right into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock is soaring more than 26% thanks to heavy pre-market trading this morning.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares are gaining over 18% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock is running more than 10% higher on no clear news this morning.
- Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares are surging over 10% as volatility continues since its IPO on Friday.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock is increasing nearly 9% with it releasing earnings next week.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares are climbing more than 8% after being granted an expansion to regain Nasdaq compliance.
- Micro Focus (NYSE:MFGP) stock is jumping over 8% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- WeWork (NYSE:WE) shares are rising more than 7% after signing a strategic partnership with Upflex.
- Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) stock is getting an over 7% boost on a strong Q4 2021 earnings report.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares are up more than 6% despite a lack of news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock is plummeting over 53% after announcing the pricing of a public offering.
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares are hurtling more than 33% lower with the pricing of a public offering.
- Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) stock is diving over 25% with its fiscal Q3 2021 earnings report.
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) shares are falling close to 24% after releasing earnings for its fiscal third quarter of 2022.
- Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) stock is retreating more than 9% after a massive rally on Tuesday.
- Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares are decreasing over 8% after releasing results for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) stock is dipping more than 8% after a reverse stock split went into effect yesterday.
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares are declining over 6% on no clear news this morning.
- Ucloudlink (NASDAQ:UCL) stock is slipping almost 6% as volatility around the shares continues today.
- Splash Beverage (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down roughly 6% after rallying yesterday on a distribution deal.
