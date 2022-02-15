What Is the HAM Crypto? 5 Things to Know as the Hamster Token Soars 40%.

Within the wide and varied world of meme coins, only a few ever get a chance in the spotlight. Fortunately for Hamster Coin (HAM-USD), it appears lightning has struck as the cryptocurrency enjoys a 36% gain on a massive 324% trading volume increase, at the time of writing. Indeed, Hamster Coin is trending on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) today ahead of the launch of the HamsterSwap presale. The HAM crypto is everywhere today as the meme token sees a surprising jump.
So, what else is going on with Hamster Coin today?
Well, it seems HAM’s primary source of momentum stems from its social media presence boosting several recent developments. One such item is the quickly approaching launch of HamsterSwap, allowing the purchase of Hamster Coin on the Binance (BNB-USD) blockchain. On Feb. 13, the official Hamster Coin Twitter retweeted a post from @BinanceChain hinting at its upcoming launch on the BNB blockchain. Today, Hamster Coin once again tweeted confirming its compatibility with the burgeoning blockchain.
#Hamstercoin 🐹supports #Bnbchain 🔥 https://t.co/D0ffEl17wp
— HAMSTER COIN (@_hamster_coin) February 15, 2022
Here’s what else you need to know about the meme token taking the internet by storm today.
5 Things to Know About the HAM Crypto Today
- Hamster Coin’s jump today may also be due to a recent Valentine’s Day tweet from Google Doodles. For Valentine’s day, the account shared a gif of two cartoon hamsters enjoying the holiday of love, which, naturally, Hamster Coin responded to.
- If you’ll recall, in July of last year, HAM saw newfound social media attention after Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey tweeted out jokingly suggesting Hamster Coin is a better investment than Ethereum (ETH-USD).
- As per Hamster Coin’s whitepaper, the coin launched in Q1 2021 and has generally kept pace with its roadmap.
- According to Hamster Coin, “Hamster Token is a de-centralized meme token … The specific feature that distinguishes it from other meme tokens in the market is that it is more powerful and secure.”
- In December, Hamster Coin received additional social media attention after well-known Bitcoin (BTC-USD) writer Peter McCormack tweeted out to slander US Congressman Brad Sherman. “Brad Sherman could be replaced by a hamster,” he tweeted.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.