Apple Event March 2022: 11 Things for AAPL Stock Investors to Expect Tomorrow

The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Event for March 2022 is set to take place tomorrow and there’s a few things investors are going to want to watch for.
Let’s dive into everything AAPL stock traders can expect from the company’s upcoming event.
- First off, note that you can watch the event live at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time via the company’s website or through Apple TV.
- It’s also worth highlighting that the tech sector pullback earlier this year makes AAPL stock a cheap investment ahead of this event.
- If all goes well tomorrow, investors could see shares of Apple stock rise higher.
- Right now, all we have to go off of is the event title “Peak Performance” and rumors.
- That includes expectations for the company to reveal the third generation of the iPhone SE.
- Rumors claim this will be an upgraded model that includes support for 5G.
- Other rumors claim that we’ll see upgrades to the iPad Air, MacBook Air, as well as a new Mac Mini.
- Outside of that, investors can also expect Apple to reveal more shows for its TV streaming service.
- There’s also talk that we could see the company’s upcoming AR/VR goggles, but that seems unlikely.
- On that same note, we aren’t likely going to see any news about the Apple Car during the event, either.
- Instead, those two products are more likely to make an appearance later this year or in the coming years.
AAPL stock is down roughly 1% as of Monday afternoon and is down 11.2% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.