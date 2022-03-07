CEI Stock: What Investors Are Saying About Camber Energy as Shares Soar Today

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) stock is taking off on Monday as retail investors cram into penny oil stocks as the price for crude rises higher today.
Rising oil prices are hitting the U.S. hard and it’s thanks, in part, to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Also affecting oil prices is rising inflation that causing just about everything to be more expensive.
Before we dive into comments on CEI stock, understock that it’s a penny trade. That means the company’s shares are easily manipulated by retail traders looking for quick pump and dumps. With that warning out of the way, here’s what’s investors have to say today!
CEI Stock Reddit Talk
“I hit it with IMPP Friday. Still holding, CEI, EEENF, IMPP. Thinking of buying NINE, more CEI or HUSA tomorrow. ZNOG about to announce drilling results… I need more money.” — OlDirtyPIumber
“Y’all think CEI? Really? Their financials are about as bad as it gets…” — DMFPx123
“I’m definitely going to buy more $SNMP, and I am going to watch $CEI. EDIT2: Big chance on a yolo dive in $EEENF EDIT3: My funds were locked so I couldn’t buy anymore shares…” — OpSquider
“CEI and VKIN. Just be aware of the dump. Until the 10k comes out it’s risky. SNMP is another I’m in as well.” — Stacking-Dimes
“CEI about to blowup.” — GreenGill1
CEI stock is also seeing heavy trading today. That has some 356 million shares on the move as of this writing. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 31 million shares.
CEI stock is up 44.9% as of Monday afternoon.
We’ve got all the latest news traders need to know about the sector. A few examples include Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) merging, the highest gas prices in the U.S., as well as Nine Energy (NYSE:NINE) stock details. You can find all of that at the following links!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
