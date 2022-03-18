Dear NIO Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for This Potential Catalyst on March 25

Investors in Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock will want to check in on the company when March 25 rolls around next week!
That’s when the electric vehicle (EV) company is scheduled to release its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021. But don’t bother waking up early for it, the report won’t come out until after markets close that day.
However, investors will want to keep an ear open for news from the company later that day. The Chinese EV maker intends to hold a conference call with management going over its Q4 results at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time that night.
Of course, NIO shareholders will also want to keep a few financial figures in mind when that earnings report drops. Wall Street is expecting the company to report losses per share of 21 cents alongside revenue of $1.53 billion.
We’ll also see the company’s results for the full year of 2021 in its approaching earnings report. The estimates from analysts for this period of time include per-share losses of 76 cents and revenue of $5.61 billion.
NIO stock ratings will also likely get updated by analysts following the release of its Q4 earnings report. As of now, the opinion from experts is almost unanimous with 10 holding a “buy” rating and one holding a “hold” rating for the shares.
Hopefully, the company’s earnings report can match the expectations that analysts, as well as investors in NIO stock, have for it.
NIO stock is up 6.2% as of Friday morning.
