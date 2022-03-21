Dear NVDA Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendar for Tuesday, March 22

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is slipping on Monday as investors in the graphics card company prepare for an event tomorrow!
That’s when Nvidia will hold its Investor Day event. The event will kick off at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The company notes that it will hold events relevant to those in the financial community.
It’s worth pointing out that the Nvidia Investor Day event is scheduled to take place during the company’s GTC conference. This started today and will run through Thursday. Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of Nvidia, will host a keynote speech tomorrow, which will immediately be followed by the Investor Day event.
So what can investors expect from NVDA during its Investor Day event tomorrow? The company hasn’t revealed the fine details, but we have a few ideas. That includes its recent performance, as well as what to expect from the company in the coming months or even years.
What might be most interesting are the company’s plans for the metaverse. Nvidia has its own Omniverse offering that allows for real-time sharing and development of 3D designs. With a bigger focus on metaverse, this platform could take off.
It seems likely that investors will get a hint of Nvidia’s metaverse plans during its Investor Day event. The metaverse has been a hot topic among tech stocks lately and Nvidia’s focus on 3D assets, as we as graphics cards, makes it a perfect candidate to benefit from the trend.
NVDA stock is down 1.2% as of Monday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.