Dear MRNA Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for This Potential Moderna Catalyst on March 24

Investors in Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock will want to keep an eye on the company when Thursday rolls around!
That’s when the Covid-19 vaccine maker plans to hold a special investor event called “Moderna Vaccines Day.” While it’s still unclear exactly what that event will entail, it will no doubt cover performance related to the company’s Covid-19 vaccine.
The Moderna Vaccines Day will take place at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday. That means any news that comes out of the event is likely to affect MRNA stock. Investors will want to watch for rising or falling prices alongside heavy trading of the shares.
While MRNA, and other vaccine stocks, have been slipping over the last few months, a positive change could roll around in April. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning to meet next month to discuss vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).
Specifically, the FDA plans to weigh out options for another booster shot to combat the novel coronavirus and its variants. MRNA and PFE are split on the necessity of another shot. PFE believes a fourth one is required, while MRNA claims only those vulnerable are in need of another shot.
We’ll have to wait until next week to see what the FDA says about the matter. If they conclude another booster shot is needed, expect to see a rise in vaccine stocks. However, the opposite news could send stocks falling further.
MRNA stock is down 1.8% as of Monday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.