Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will ATMs Take the DOGE Crypto?

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) is up nearly 14% today on news that Bitcoin of America ATM locations have now added Dogecoin across the United States.
Over the past week, the price of Dogecoin has risen nearly 20%, up from just over 11 cents to its current price of 13.6 cents. News of the ATM network adding DOGE is now propelling the price of the digital token even higher. The the kiosks let users buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC-USD), as well as Ethereum (ETH-USD) and Litecoin (LTC-USD).
The addition of Dogecoin to the ATM network is positive, based on investors’ reactions this morning. This comes as the price of DOGE is still more than 80% below its all-time high of 73 cents set back in May 2021.
So, what do analysts see coming next? Here are three Dogecoin price predictions.
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- Gov Capital forecasts that Dogecoin will be worth 22 cents by the end of this year, for a potential gain of 69%.
- Wallet Investor predicts that DOGE will be trading at 82 cents within five years, implying more than 500% long-term upside.
- DigitalCoinPrice sees Dogecoin being worth 19 cents by year’s end for an increase of 46% this year.
What’s Next for the DOGE Crypto
Dogecoin is going higher today on news of its addition to the cryptocurrency ATM network. This is a positive step in the right direction. However, the price of Dogecoin remains volatile, as does the entire cryptocurrency market. Investors should be careful with this digital asset.
On the date of publication, Joel Baglole did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.