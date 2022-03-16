Inflation… Russia… Rising Rates… Recession… Here’s What Comes Next

How to Invest in Metaverse? A Metaverse Crypto List to Watch.

Plenty of cryptos are taking part in the metaverse

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 16, 2022, 10:15 am EDT

Crypto traders considering hot to invest in the metaverse have plenty of options available to them in our new list.

An image of an avatar riding on a hoverboard through a digital landscape representing How to Invest in Metaverse?

Source: Chaosamran_Studio/Shutterstock

If you’re wondering what exactly the metaverse is, it’s a planned virtual space that allows users to interact with each other. This has it acting similar to a lobby or hub city in massively multiplayer online (MMO) games. But instead of gaming targeting gamers, the focus with metaverse is on reaching a broader audience.

Now that we’ve got that covered, let’s check out some metaverse cryptos to watch!

How to Invest in Metaverse?

  • Decentraland (MANA-USD) is the biggest metaverse crypto and offers virtual land for users to buy as nonfungible tokens (NFTs) while letting them move around with avatars.
  • The Sandbox (SAND-USD) offers up similar experiences for metaverse users and is among the more developed of them with a virtual world for users to take part in.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS-USD) also joins this list with the crypto’s main focus being its NFT online game that uses Ethereum (ETH-USD) based cryptocurrencies.
  • Floki Inu (FLOKI-USD) is stepping into the metaverse arena with alpha testing of the network for its Valhalla gaming platform.
  • Somnium (SOM-USD) joins the list as it offers a similar experience to Decentraland by letting users take part in an NFT marketplace and build in a virtual world.
  • Atlantis Metaverse (TAU-USD) recently picked up interest after a Tweet from Elon Musk brought it, and its NFT game, into the limelight.

Investors that want extra insight into these cryptos and how they operate in the metaverse are in luck! We’ve got a collection of coverage for these digital assets below! Plus, we’ve also got a recent list of stocks for metaverse investors to check out.

More Metaverse Crypto News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

