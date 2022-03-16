How to Invest in Metaverse? A Metaverse Stocks List to Watch.

We’re going over how to invest in metaverse with a list of stocks connected to the virtual space.
If you’re wondering what a metaverse is, it’s basically a virtual world. It acts as a place for people to collect and interact with each other, much in the same way that massively multiplayer online (MMO) games do for gamers. However, companies working on the metaverse are more focused on reaching a general audience.
With that in mind, here’s a collection of metaverse stocks to keep an eye on!
How to Invest in Metaverse?
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stands out as a potential metaverse giant with the company reportedly working on augmented reality (AR) glasses that will launch in the coming years.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG,NASDAQ:GOOGL) hasn’t detailed its plans for the metaverse but recent comments from its CEO show that it does have an interest in the space.
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) is getting in on the metaverse game with its software and 3D cameras that allow users and companies to scan rooms to create virtual versions of them.
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is a game development platform that lets users create their own experiences and sell them to others, making it a perfect match for metaverse investors.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is another contender to rule the metaverse as it already has major experience in virtual world development through its Xbox games division.
- Meta (NASDAQ:FB), previously Facebook, is so sure about the metaverse that it even changed its name to match future plans for development.
- Unity Software (NYSE:U) makes sense as a metaverse player considering the company’s focus is on its game development software that could see major use by other metaverse developers.
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) fits in as well with the company having a focus on video games and other tech via its various offerings, such as graphics cards that power PC gaming.
- Sony (NYSE:SONY) also stands out as a metaverse player with its focus on gaming, as well as already offering a virtual reality (VR) headset to consumers.
If you’re looking for more in-depth coverage of the metaverse and how to invest in it, we’ve got you covered with all of our latest insight into the virtual space! You can check that out below!
More Metaverse Stock News
- Metaverse Play Matterport Has Too Many Red Flags for Investors
- Metaverse Roundup: Fashion, Music, Even CVS Stores?
- 3 Luxury Stocks to Buy to Profit From Metaverse Mania
- 7 Stocks to Buy That Have a Shot at Becoming the Metaverse King
- 7 Metaverse Stocks to Make a Move on Right Now
- 7 Stocks Making Major Metaverse Moves in 2022
- Roblox Is a Metaverse Stock That You Genuinely Shouldn’t Miss
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.