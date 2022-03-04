Is BABA Stock a Buy? 3 Analysts Weigh In on Alibaba.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock is in the news lately with the company’s shares slipping and we’re seeing what experts have to say.
BABA joins a list of Chinese stocks that aren’t doing so hot lately. The war between Russia and Ukraine is likely what’s affecting shares as China has continued to trade with the country despite sanctions from other countries.
It’s also worth noting that Charlie Munger recently spoke out about his position on BABA stock. The right-hand man of Warren Buffett defended his stake in the company.
Let’s take a look at what experts are saying about BABA stock below!
Is BABA Stock a Buy?
- Barclays is up first as the firm maintains an “overweight” rating for the shares but also lowered its price target to $170 per share. That represents a potential upside of 66.6% from the stock’s closing price on Thursday.
- Stifel is next with it continuing to hold a “buy” rating for the shares even after lowering its price prediction to $135 per share. That has it expecting a possible 32.3% gain for the Chinese e-commerce company.
- Citigroup finishes off our list with its same “buy” rating but a lower price target of $200 per share. Even so, that’s a high among recent coverage and represents a possible 95% increase compared to yesterday’s closing price.
BABA stock is down 2% as of Friday morning and is down 17% since the start of the year.
Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market news will want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace has all the latest stock coverage that traders need to know about for Friday! A few examples include what to know about Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock falling today, what analysts are saying about Costco (NASDAQ:COST) stock after earnings, as well as the latest electric vehicle (EV) news hitting Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock. You can find all of this news, and more, by checking out the links below!
More Stock Market News for Friday
- Ocugen Latest News: What OCGN Stock Investors Need to Know About the FDA’s Covaxin Rejection
- Is COST Stock a Buy After Earnings? 3 Analysts Weigh In on Costco.
- EV News: Why Is NIO Stock Down Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.