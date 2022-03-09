Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Rise and shine! It’s time for another breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers as we prepare for the opening bell on Wednesday!
News moving stocks this morning include earnings reports, clinical trial data, new analyst coverage, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) stock is rocketing more than 206% as heavy trading sends the shares higher this morning.
- Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares are gaining over 83% on news of an analyst initiating coverage of the stock.
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock is soaring close to 41% after announcing positive Phase 1b/2a clinical trial data.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares are rising more than 33% after pulling back 12.9% Tuesday.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock is surging over 32% alongside other biopharma shares today.
- ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares are increasing more than 31% with heavy trading of the penny stock.
- Ecoark Holdings (NASDAQ:ZEST) stock is climbing over 29% after revealing a progress update on its latest oil well development.
- Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares are jumping more than 23% with the release of its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock is getting an almost 21% boost despite a lack of news this morning.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares are up nearly 20% as shares see massive trading volume this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) stock is diving close to 32% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) shares are tumbling over 26% alongside Q4 results and news of its CEO and CFO stepping down.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) stock is dropping more than 23% after metal stocks rallied on Tuesday.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares are falling over 23% with the release of its fiscal Q2 2022 earnings report.
- CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) stock is decreasing more than 16% after a late rally on no news yesterday.
- Cypress Environmental (NYSE:CELP) shares are heading almost 16% lower, which continues negative movement from yesterday.
- Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) stock is declining over 15% after rallying higher on Tuesday.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares are slipping more than 15% after running higher with other penny stocks yesterday.
- PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) stock is dipping over 14% after a rally on Tuesday.
- Mesa Royalty (NYSE:MTR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 14%.
