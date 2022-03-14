Top Penny Stocks Today: Why MKD, AEI and MULN Are Up Monday

Penny stocks are on the move again today and we’re diving into some of the top ones to see what shares the shares rising.
But before we get too far into this, note that penny stocks often suffer extreme volatility. That often comes alongside heavy trading. The cause of that is frequently retail traders pumping up cheap stocks before leaving with profits.
Keeping that in mind, understand that penny stocks are a risky investment. Make sure you have all your bases covered before taking out a stake in any of the companies we’re about to go over.
Let’s get into the top penny stocks for today below!
Top Penny Stocks Today
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock is gaining more than 16% on Monday afternoon despite a lack of news today. This looks to be a case of heavy trading pushing the stock higher. As of this writing, some 52 million shares have changed hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 7.2 million shares.
- Alset Ehome International (NASDAQ:AEI) is the next penny stock to watch today with an over 9% jump in value as of this writing. Yet again, this is another case of a penny stock rising on heavy trading. That includes some 40 million shares on the move today, as compared to a daily average trading volume of around 3.9 million shares.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) is our final top penny stock today with a more than 31% increase as of this afternoon. Today’s rise comes after automotive website CarBuzz did a feature on the electric vehicle (EV) company.
Of course, there’s more than just penny stock news worth checking out today!
Fortunately for investors, we've got all of that news ready for them in one place! A few examples include rival EV company Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock on the move, a new Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock price prediction, as well as what's happening with Chinese stocks today.
More Stock Market News for Monday
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
