Why Is OXY Stock Up Today? Does Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Want to Buy Occidental Petroleum?

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) stock is rising higher on Thursday following news that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,BRK.B) increased its stake in the company.
From Monday to Wednesday, Berkshire Hathaway added an additional 18.1 million shares of OXY stock to its holdings. That has the company’s stake in the company reaching 14.6%, which is fueling talk that BRK might be interested in acquiring the oil company.
It’s worth highlighting that Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in Occidental Petroleum has reached 136.4 million shares after its recent buying spree. As a result, its holdings in OXY stock are now worth more than $7 billion, reports Barron’s.
Occidental Petroleum isn’t the only oil company that Berkshire Hathaway has increased its stake in recently. Last fall the investment company picked up additional shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) stock. That saw its stake in the oil giant rising to 38 million shares with a value of $5.2 billion.
It’s worth noting that oil prices have been suffering volatility recently. That comes after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulted in sanctions against the country. While the price of crude oil initially shot up a couple of weeks ago, it’s dropped since then.
It could be that Berkshire Hathaway saw a good opportunity to pick up OXY stock as oil prices retreated. That could be a sign it expects the price of oil to increase again, which could be the case with crude increasing 7.9% as of Thursday morning.
OXy stock is up 8.6% and BRK.A/BRK.B are up slightly as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.