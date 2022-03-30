ZIL Crypto Price Predictions: What’s Next for White-Hot Metaverse Player Zilliqa?

The metaverse appears to be back in full swing. At least, that’s what Zilliqa (ZIL-USD) might lead you to believe. The ZIL crypto is soaring sky-high as it prepares to launch the much-hyped Metapolis metaverse space. Investors believe the project will challenge even the most renowned of metaverse players, and the sentiment is driving interest in ZIL crypto price predictions.
Make no mistake — Zilliqa is not just another layer-1. The network got its start as such. Launched back in 2018, the network was built to compete with dapp platforms like Ethereum (ETH-USD). Promising throughput of thousands of transactions per second, the project saw its ebbs and flows in price over the years. In 2021, the project heated up and cooled down with breakneck speed, thanks to the boom and bust of the entire crypto industry.
But now, Zilliqa is breaking out of that mold. In December, the project teased its metaverse project. At the time, players like Decentraland (MANA-USD) and Sandbox (SAND-USD) were soaking up lots of positive sentiment. Of course, this was only shortly after Facebook’s rebrand to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), which catalyzed a period of rabid bullishness on the entire metaverse industry.
The announcement allowed Zilliqa its own bit of hype at the time when crypto seemed all but invincible. The turn of the new year proved otherwise, though, and metaverses fell out of favor through January, prompted by Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) price crash.
This past week, though, Zilliqa has been reinvigorating its holders with the promise of the Metapolis rollout soon. The network is launching its product on April 2 — just days from now — and it is counting down the launch with an event in Miami.
ZIL Crypto Price Predictions: Where Can Zilliqa Go With Metapolis?
The Metapolis space that Zilliqa is promising looks quite enticing. Developers say the space is built using a number of industry-leading video game development tools, like Epic Games’ Unreal Engine and Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) Omniverse. As the launch inches closer and investors get more details, ZIL crypto price predictions are flying higher.
Indeed, ZIL prices increased over 150% as last week’s news rippled across the investing space. Today, it’s rising even higher. The coin is up 74%, with a trading volume of nearly $6 billion. The project seems unstoppable as it reaches a price of 17 cents — more than twice the 6 cents it started the year at.
Will Zilliqa continue upward? Let’s take a look at some ZIL crypto price predictions and see what analysts think:
- DigitalCoinPrice expects ZIL will continue to gain but at a slower speed. By the end of 2022, the outlet predicts a price of 22 cents.
- Wallet Investor is not so certain that ZIL will retain its momentous gains. It forecasts a March 2023 price of 10 cents.
- Gov Capital expects only paltry gains over the next 12 months, pricing in ZIL at 18 cents by March of next year.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.