3 Large-Cap Stocks to Add to Your April Buy List

- Caterpillar (CAT): The heavy equipment manufacturer is enjoying rising demand from miners and energy companies fueled by increased capital spending.
- Exxon Mobil (XOM): The energy giant is offering stability through diversified operations as well as upside potential due to rising oil prices.
- Trade Desk (TTD): The digital ad platform saw a 47% increase in gross spend last year due to the rapid growth of connected TV ads.
Amidst rising interest rates and geopolitical turmoil, investors have shifted their focus to capital preservation. As a result, Wall Street is looking at established large-cap stocks. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index increased 6% over the past month, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is up 5.5% over the same period.
Investors view large-cap stocks, or companies worth $10 billion or more by market capitalization, as anchors in long-term portfolios. These names mostly boast durable business models with solid performance. Their reliable profit streams can ride significant headwinds.
Analysts suggest that we are likely to witness the clash between growing macroeconomic risks and improving earnings results. Therefore, with strong earnings and improving corporate outlooks, large-cap stocks have the potential to generate substantial returns throughout 2022.
With that information, here are three large-cap stocks that could gain traction in the coming months.
|Ticker
|Company
|Current Price
|CAT
|Caterpillar
|$227.81
|XOM
|Exxon Mobil
|$87.83
|TTD
|Trade Desk
|$63.58
Large-Cap Stocks to Buy: Caterpillar (CAT)
Our first large-cap stock is Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), the prominent heavy equipment manufacturer. It manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, as well as diesel-electric locomotives.
Caterpillar announced Q4 2021 results on Jan. 28. Revenue surged 23% year-over-year to $13.8 billion. Adjusted income per share came in at $2.69, up from $2.12 in the prior-year quarter. The company ended fiscal 2021 with a cash balance of $9.3 billion.
Earnings of $11.83 per diluted share in 2021 were a record high in the company’s history. We are currently seeing a supply-demand imbalance in the oil industry. As a result, capital spending by miners and energy companies should remain high. Caterpillar will likely benefit from this trend.
CAT stock has appreciated 4% year-to-date. Meanwhile, the dividend aristocrat repurchased $2.7 billion in stock and paid $2.3 billion in dividends in 2021. Shares are trading at 18.1x forward earnings and 2.4x trailing sales. At present, the 12-month median price forecast for Caterpillar stock stands at $242.
Exxon Mobil (XOM)
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is the second-largest energy company worldwide. Its market cap is over $350 billion. The oil major is fully integrated, operating through upstream, downstream and chemical divisions.
Exxon Mobil issued Q4 2021 results on Feb. 1. Revenue soared 83% to $85 billion. Net income came in at $8.9 billion, or $2.08 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $20 billion in the prior-year quarter.
As demand for oil stays sky-high amid the war in Ukraine, Exxon’s diversified operations and large scale offer significant stability for investors. Free cash flow increased to $36 billion in 2021, allowing the company to pay down $20 billion of its debt.
XOM stock has returned 32% in 2022. The dividend aristocrat boasts a generous 4.2% dividend yield and a $10 billion share buyback program.
Shares are trading at 10.4x forward earnings and 1.3x trailing sales. And the 12-month median price forecast for Exxon stock is at $90.
Large-Cap Stocks to Buy: Trade Desk (TTD)
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), operates one of the largest demand-side platforms for digital ads. Its cloud-based platform allows ad buyers to create, manage, as well as optimize digital advertising campaigns.
Trade Desk released Q4 2021 results on Feb. 16. Revenue increased 24% to $395.6 million. Adjusted net income came in at $208 million, or 42 cents per diluted share, up from $185 million in the prior-year quarter. Cash and equivalents ended the period at $754 million.
Trade Desk benefits directly from the rise of streaming services. Gross spend on its platform increased 47% in 2021 as clients spent more money on connected TV (CTV) ads. The number of advertisers that spent over $1 million on CTV ad campaigns almost doubled from a year ago.
TTD stock lost 26% so far this year. But, despite the decline, shares are trading at a premium at 85x forward earnings and 31.3x trailing sales.
Therefore, we could see further volatility ahead in TTD stock price. Finally, the 12-month median price forecast for Trade Desk stock stands at $103.50.
On the date of publication, Tezcan Gecgil did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.