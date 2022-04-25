Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will the DOGE Crypto Go Following Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover?

Crypto traders are looking at Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions today as reports suggest that Elon Musk will take over Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).
Reports from several major publications this morning claim that Twitter’s board of directors is reconsidering Musk’s offer to buy the company. This comes after the board adopted a poison pill strategy last week to prevent Musk from acquiring more shares.
However, those same board members had a change of tune after it was revealed that Musk secured the $46.5 billion needed to buy the company. This reportedly resulted in a new board meeting to look over the offer once more.
So how does all of this connect to Dogecoin? Elon Musk has been a strong proponent of the meme cryptocurrency. He often shares messages and memes about the crypto on Twitter. With that in mind, let’s go over the most recent Dogecoin price predictions.
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- WalletInvestor starts off our coverage with a one-year forecast of 26 cents for DOGE.
- Gov Capital is next on our list with it expecting the crypto to hit 20 cents per coin in one year’s time.
- Digital Coin Price joins us today with a price prediction of 20 cents for Dogecoin in 2023.
- CryptoNewZ is looking for DOGE to hit a maximum price of 21 cents per token in 2022.
DOGE is up 4.4% over a 24-hour period as of noon Monday.
Crypto investors searching for more market news will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all the most recent crypto news that investors need to know about for Monday! That includes what’s happening with Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), XRP (XRP-USD), and Ethereum (ETH-USD) today. You can find out all about these topics at the following links!
More Crypto News for Monday
- Shiba Inu Looks to Shrink Supply and Boost Prices With New Burn Portal Rewards
- XRP Crypto Looks Stronger Now That Ripple Has Gained Ground Fighting the SEC
- Ethereum Will Rise As the Transition to Proof-of-Stake Nears in July
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.