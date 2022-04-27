Green Satoshi Token Price Predictions: Where Will a Coinbase Listing Take the GST Crypto?

Green Satoshi Token (GST-USD) price predictions are flying today after the fitness cryptocurrency was added to the Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) crypto exchange. The second-largest crypto exchange by volume, Coinbase added GST to its platform just this afternoon. Now, fans of the fitness and metaverse crypto have clearly taken notice as Green Satoshi eyes a new all-time high.
So, what do you need to know about Green Satoshi today?
Well, for the uninformed, GST is the in-game cryptocurrency of the STEPN (GMT-USD) blockchain game. Users earn GST by tracking fitness data on its app. By recording metrics for walking, running and more — while wearing NFT sneakers minted by STEPN — users are rewarded with GST. It’s an early model of a “move to earn” concept gaining popularity as part of the ever-expanding metaverse.
GST is actually the partner crypto of STEPN’s Green Metaverse Token, or GMT, which is experiencing a similar rise today. GST is also currently trending at $6.11, having reached a new high today after jumping more than 10% on the listing news.
So, let’s see what the experts think about GST’s potential moving forward.
Green Satoshi Token Price Predictions
- CoinQuora is undoubtedly bullish on GST. It predicts Green Satoshi can reach as high as $10 in 2023 and $20 per token in 2024. This represents nearly two consecutive years of the crypto doubling in value.
- WalletInvestor is also long on GST. It sets a one-year forecast of $15.73 per token and a five-year target of $57.81. This implies it will nearly triple in value over the next year and enjoy an 850%-plus increase by 2027. Clearly, WalletInvestor believes the crypto is capable of achieving its move-to-earn objectives.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice is also bullish on Green Satoshi, albeit a bit more conservatively. It sets an average 2022 price target of $7.76 and a 2024 prediction of $8.68. Notably, the 2024 projection is actually a bit below its 2023 average price target of $8.88.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.