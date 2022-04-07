Dear Biotech Investors: Novavax’s Comparable Vaccine Matters

Few scientists offered a thorough comparison among the Covid-19 vaccines up until now. In a rare head-to-head comparison, scientists compared Novavax’s (NASDAQ:NVAX) vaccine to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). The findings will give the public more insight into which vaccine provides the best protection. Investors may interpret the information to infer how those companies will design vaccines in the future. NVAX stock could benefit the most from the comparative study. After almost two years when competitors distributed vaccines worldwide, Novavax is just starting. What do the results tell investors?
Researchers compared the four vaccines using 14 metrics. This includes levels of T cells and B cells. Those are key immune cells. They also looked at neutralizing antibodies in subjects. The study is a milestone in the world’s fight against the pandemic. Researchers used the same techniques among all the vaccines they investigated. Previously, companies issued results with comparable variables and environments that differed. Biotech investors comparing Novavax’s vaccine against the others had no way to conclude the data.
Researchers split the vaccines into three classes. Moderna and Pfizer based their vaccine on messenger RNA. Johnson & Johnson produced a viral vector vaccine. Novavax used pieces of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. They found that subjects receiving Novavax’s two-shot treatment elicited an antibody response comparable to that of mRNA vaccines. Yet researchers found CD8+ T cell levels were low to undetectable.
Conversely, the three other vaccines had good results. Novavax shareholders need not fear the data. Already, nearly 40 countries authorized Novavax’s vaccine. Canada secured 3.2 million doses of the Novavax vaccine. The Canadian government signed a deal to produce Novavax’s vaccine domestically. It will construct a manufacturing plant in Montreal. Health Canada said that Novavax’s treatment gives people an option for a protein-based vaccine. It is also available for those unable to receive an mRNA vaccine. For example, J&J’s vaccine has a higher risk of thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). They are good candidates for the Novavax vaccine.
Novavax’s government orders for the vaccine will not move the stock price these days but the news matters. The pandemic is far from over. Countries need to plan for an annual or semi-annual vaccination strategy to prevent another breakout. Watch for NVAX stock to rise steadily as investors add coronavirus vaccine companies to their portfolios.
On the date of publication, Chris Lau did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.