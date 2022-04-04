Record Sales Prove Nothing Can Keep TSLA Stock Down

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has once again silenced skeptics. This weekend, the electric vehicle (EV) innovator had investors breathing a sigh of relief. Specifically, TSLA stock is up this morning after reporting a significant increase in sales for the first quarter of 2022. After starting the year on record delivery statistics, Tesla is proving it isn’t slowing down in the face of supply-chain constraints and negative market momentum.
According to a statement released on April 2, Tesla delivered 310,000 electric vehicles in Q1. As The New York Times reports, that figure represents an increase of 185,000 cars from the same period one-year prior. That’s a gain of roughly 70%.
This news sent TSLA stock skyrocketing this morning. As of this writing, shares are up 5% for the day, showing no signs of falling off. After some turbulence late last week, shares look poised to start making up lost ground.
What’s Happening with TSLA Stock?
Many critics have questioned the stability of EV stocks this year. Global demand for EVs has been increasing rapidly, sure, but supply-chain constraints have raised plenty of concerns. When it comes to Tesla, CEO Elon Musk even alluded to the company’s struggles in this regard during the year’s Q4 earnings call. As is clear from the report, though, Tesla has been able to scale production nonetheless.
These new sales statistics are roughly in line with Wall Street expectations. More importantly, however, they contrast the lack of success from Tesla’s rivals. Both General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Toyota (NYSE:TM) are primary competitors of the EV leader and have come up short in Q1. Reports indicate the legacy automakers were plagued by the chip shortage. GM reported a 20% year-over-year (YOY) sales decline for the period. Likewise, Toyota’s sales fell 15% YOY.
This story should remind investors of the sheer power of Tesla’s brand. The company raised EV prices this year but has still outshined legacy rivals. Bearish TSLA stock critics often argue the company will be buried by household names like Toyota and GM venturing into the EV space. However, recent news may compel them to reconsider.
Why It Matters
All told, Tesla’s ability to withstand supply-chain concerns and emerge victorious is too important to ignore. More and more drivers are switching to EVs and Tesla is having no trouble providing them. The company hasn’t lost much of any market share and continues to grow.
In fact, TSLA stock is up today even after the company reported its Shanghai plant will remain closed due to Covid-19 protocols. While the closure may negatively impact Q2 production, investors shouldn’t be worried. The company’s European expansion should keep shares elevated, even if production and distribution is slowed across Asia.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.