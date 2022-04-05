SHIB Crypto Fans Bark for Bitcoin of America ATM Inclusion

Fans of the Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) crypto are making some noise on Tuesday with the inclusion of the token to Bitcoin of America ATMs.
Bitcoin of America is a virtual currency exchange that operates ATMs across the U.S. The company has some 1,800 ATMs that traders can make use of across 31 states. This allows businesses to easily add crypto payments to their point-of-sale terminals.
Shiba Inu joining the Bitcoin of America ATM has it joining several other large names in the crypto space available at the kiosks. Among them are Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), Litecoin (LTC-USD), as well as meme coin rival Dogecoin (DOGE-USD).
Reception to today’s news is mostly positive among Shiba Inu fans. However, there are some that have concerns about the alleged stagnant development of the token.
The greater acceptance of crypto is something that investors in the space have been hoping for. With this newest adoption by Bitcoin of America, Shiba Inu fans benefit from the further legitimization of the meme token.
The only problem will be keeping up that momentum for guaranteed gains. SHIB has been in a rough place over the last few months with the crypto unable to maintain higher prices. It reached a peak of $0.00008 back in October 2021 but hasn’t been able to get anywhere close to that again since.
SHIB is up roughly 2% over the last 24-hours as of Tuesday afternoon but has yet to regain the ground it’s lost throughout the year.
