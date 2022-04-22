STEPN Price Predictions: Can the Red-Hot GMT Crypto Retake Its Record Highs?

STEPN (GMT-USD) price predictions are on the minds of investors lately as the crypto continues to rally higher these last few weeks. But what exactly is STEPN?
STEPN is a crypto that supports a move-to-earn economic model. This has users gaining native tokens called Green Satoshi Token (GST). It is worth noting that STEPN generates revenue through the sale of NFT sneakers. This is tied to earning GST, and the burning of that token keeps prices up with demand.
STEPN has been catching a lot of interest from crypto traders over the last few weeks alongside a major rally. This has seen the crypto experience a massive gain of 38,000% since its launch a couple of months ago. That’s a bull flag for the crypto that could mean it’s heading even higher.
Keeping that in mind, here are some recent price predictions that potential STEPN investors will want to remember.
STEPN Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts us off with an incredibly bullish price target of $26.34 for GMT over the next year.
- WalletInvestor is next with its one-year price prediction of $28.46 for the crypto.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out our list with a price prediction of $4.58 per token in 2023.
GMT is largely unmoving over the prior 24-hour period as of Friday afternoon.
Crypto traders looking for more of the hottest news on Friday are in luck!
We’ve got all the most recent crypto news investors need to know about with our coverage of the space today! That includes a breakdown of Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), Amp (AMP-USD) price predictions, as well as what’s happening with Cardano (ADA-USD). You can get up to speed on all of this news at the links below!
More Crypto News for Friday
- Does a Low Correlation With Stocks Make Dogecoin a Buy?
- Amp Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot AMP Crypto Go Next?
- Cardano Is Making Plenty of Fundamental Noise
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.