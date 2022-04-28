The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on Republic Right Now

If you’re new to startup investing, it’s best to begin with the basics: Seek the proper equity crowdfunding platform that offers many opportunities and ideas, is reliable and has traction. Republic allows investors to get access to some of the best startups, and the numbers speak for themselves. More than $700 million has been invested on the platform since 2016 and it boasts a large community of more than 1.5 million members.
These companies are highly vetted, but it is always advisable to perform due diligence before investing in them. With that in mind, here are seven of the best startups on Republic with strong funding and momentum:
- North Carolina Beach Rental Portfolio
- Altwork
- NPCx
- Storybook App
- Cerveza Tulum
- Rule Breaker Snacks
- Keto and Co
North Carolina Beach Rental Portfolio
Real estate investing is an all-time classic that requires a lot of expertise and research to avoid common mistakes, like committing a large amount of capital for a long period to get only mediocre returns. Investing in North Carolina Beach Real Estate offers the opportunity to participate in a booming market: North Carolina beach houses.
The state is set to witness considerable innovation and growth in the coming years. Major U.S. companies Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) have selected North Carolina to build a campus and an engineering hub, respectively.
According to the company, two beaches in the state are among the top five in the U.S. Additionally, three North Carolina cities are listed as some of the top 25 best places to live in America.
The area’s real estate portfolio targets properties that will be in high demand for vacation, be attractive in terms of their acquisition costs and offer considerable potential for capital appreciation. The holding period is expected to be three to five years.
The minimum investment in North Carolina Beach Rental Portfolio on Republic is $250.
Altwork
Altwork is bringing a revolution to the way we work, especially for digital professionals and others who spend countless hours sitting in a chair. Sitting continuously is not the ideal way to work, as it can lead to chronic back pain and reduced productivity.
The company is providing modern workstations and ergonomic solutions that allow users to work not just sitting, but also standing. They can even switch to a fully reclined mode by moving their screen and desk.
Its equipment includes magnetic mousepads, monitors and other things workers may need, like a notepad, pens or tools to keep their phone in place while they adjust their workspace.
The TrueVue video conference station has features like eye-to-eye connection during virtual meetings and perfect lighting conditions. Users can stay connected and energized while becoming more productive and healthy. Its ergonomic workstation helps users be comfortable and relaxed, and its focus on movement and connection can add a wellness dimension to working.
Altwork has already generated more than $9 million in revenue has more than 1,200 workstations in use. It has several patents not just in the U.S., but in the European Union (EU) and Japan as well.
The minimum investment in Altwork on Republic is $100.
NPCx
NPCx uses machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to create high-quality 3D content for video games and films. Its technology can be used for the metaverse, helping modern storytellers achieve more.
This digital content is usually expensive and in high demand. NPCx offers an increase in both the quality and speed of creating what the market needs.
Its first suite of products is focused on video games, building non-player characters (NPCs) for games and digital 3D assets. Its behavioral cloning technology can fundamentally change how players interact with characters in games.
The metaverse is expected to drive even more demand for 3D content, and NPCx has already built traction. In its first year, the firm generated revenue of $228,000. It is anticipating sales to surge to $20.7 million by year five. The business model is scalable and offers recurring revenue from two sources: licensing and services.
The global 3D animation market targeted by the firm was worth $16.7 billion globally in 2020. It presents a lot of potential, as its value is expected to reach $39.6 billion by 2028.
The minimum investment in NPCx on Republic is $150.
Storybook App
Being a parent of a young child is a daunting task when it comes to bedtime and sleep. With that in mind, imagine if there was an app that helped kids sleep better. That’s where Storybook App comes in.
The app offers not just stories with music for kids, but also soothing techniques to help them relax quickly and sleep well. The methods used increase the production of melatonin and helps parents strengthen their connection with their kids.
Its relaxation techniques include infant massage, meditation, guided breathing and reflexology. The app has a yearly subscription fee just under $50 and is increasing its content all the time. There is a seven-day free trial offered as well.
It now has more than 50 original audio stories and new ones are added each month. Storybook App is suitable for children up to 12 years of age, and comes not only in English, but also Spanish and Portuguese.
The minimum investment in Storybook App on Republic is $150.
Cerveza Tulum
Cerveza Tulum makes beer from seawater in an effort to be environmentally conscious. The company’s brewhouse works with solar and wind energy. Seawater is more than abundant on our planet, so why not use it as a smart, effective and sustainable way to make beer?
Tulum beer is made with water from the Caribbean and is packaged with no plastics, contributing to a greener environment. The brand is based on three pillars: a commitment to sustainability, a strong and proud Mexican identity and building a high-quality product.
The traction is present, as sales grew from $69,249 and 2,355 cases in 2018 to $286,632 and 9,152 cases in 2020. Cerveza Tulum estimates 2022 sales of $4.6 million and revenue of $64 million by the year 2025. It has several distribution channels, consisting of retailers, hotels, bars and restaurants, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms.
The firm plans to expand into major U.S. cities like New York and Los Angeles, plus popular European travel destinations such as Ibiza and Mykonos. Currently, it has a major presence in some Mexican cities along with Orlando and Miami.
The minimum investment in Cerveza Tulum on Republic is $250.
Rule Breaker Snacks
Rule Breaker Snacks is disrupting the better-for-you snacks market that is growing very fast. The problem addressed by the company is that most of these snacks do not have a great taste and often aren’t healthy either, as they contain too much sugar.
What makes Rule Breaker snacks unique? They are plant-based, meaning they don’t use eggs, butter and nuts. They are also free from the top 11 allergens and certified gluten-free, and the first ingredient used is chickpeas.
While other competitive products use sweeteners like brown or cane sugar, Rule Breaker snacks use dates as the main sweetener. Plus, its products only add four grams of sugar while competitors usually add between 12 and 20 grams.
The traction is evident, with widespread distribution in more than 3,500 retailers and sales of more than $1.1 million in the last 12 months. Rule Breaker expects sales of $2.2 million in 2022, representing a 100% increase. By 2024, it estimates it will reach revenue of $12.5 million.
The minimum investment in Rule Breaker Snacks on Republic is $150.
Keto and Co
Good nutrition is essential, so why not have delicious, award-winning products that are very low on sugar? That’s what Keto and Co is about. The company has an ambitious goal: It wants to remove one billion pounds of sugar from the American diet over the next decade.
The products made by Keto and Co include brownies, pancakes and chocolate chip cookies, and they have already built momentum. They are available in more than 4,000 grocery stores across the U.S., and revenue growth has exceeded 2,000% in the last four years. In 2017, Keto and Co had sales of $1.1 million, and by 2020, sales had grown to $9.8 million.
The brand has built a large community on social media, having a reach of 179,000 people. Its products have more than 30,000 five-star reviews. Some of its best-selling items include shakes and cereal, baking mixes and granolas.
The minimum investment in Keto and Co on Republic is $250.
