Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Get ready for another busy day of trading with our breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
A ratio change, clinical trial results, a pilot program, and more have stocks on the move today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock is rocketing close to 869% but that’s the result of a one for 10 American Depositary Shares (ADS) ratio change.
- MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) shares are gaining more than 34% as they continue a rally from yesterday on heavy trading.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock is soaring over 32% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) shares are rising almost 25% after volatility sent them plummeting lower on Thursday.
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) stock is surging more than 21% as shares continue to rally on mRNA molecule news.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares are increasing over 18% on no clear news this morning.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock is climbing more than 14% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) shares are getting an over 13% boost as it continues to rally on clinical trial news.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock is jumping more than 13% despite a lack of news from the company.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares are up over 10% as it bounces back from a dip yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Indonesia Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:INDO) stock is taking a nearly 10% beating in pre-market trading today.
- Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) shares are falling more than 9% after rallying yesterday on a deal with A-Nation.
- Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) stock is dropping about 8% as it continues a gradual decline after a rally from earnings last week.
- Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares are decreasing over 7% without any recent news to speak of.
- XP (NASDAQ:XP) stock is heading almost 7% lower in early morning trading for Friday.
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares are declining more than 6% after rallying yesterday on pilot program news with Walmart (NYSE:WMT).
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock is sitting over 6% lower despite a lack of news this morning.
- Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) shares are slipping more than 6% after an almost 4% rally yesterday.
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock is dipping over 6%, which continues its negative movement from Thursday.
- Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 6% after pricing a stock offering from investors Nova Minerals (OTCMKTS:NVAAF).
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.