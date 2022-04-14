Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

The biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday are ready and waiting so let’s see what’s moving the market today!
Moving stocks this morning are proposed public offerings, earnings reports, a hostile takeover, and more.
Join me as we dive further into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:CRXT) stock is soaring more than 41% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares are surging over 32% as investors wait for the company to be acquired by Lemonade (NYSE:LMND).
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) stock is gaining more than 24% as retail traders continue to pump up the shares.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares are rising over 19% with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock is running more than 17% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares are increasing over 17% after releasing its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock is getting a more than 14% boost on no clear news this morning.
- Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) shares are climbing over 12% after signing a multimillion-dollar contract.
- 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) stock is jumping more than 11% on no apparent news Thursday monring.
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares are up over 11% as Elon Musk launches a $43 billion hostile takeover of the social media company.
10 Top Losers
- Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) stock is plummeting more than 29% after announcing details for its annual meeting taking place in May.
- Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) shares are diving over 12% due to a proposed public stock offering.
- OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) stock is tumbling roughly 11% after revealing a proposed public stock offering.
- Cornerstone Total Return (NYSEMKT:CRF) shares are taking a close to 10% beating in pre-market trading today.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock is dropping more than 8% after a rally yesterday on pre-clinical data.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares are falling over 8% as it continues to slide following a rally earlier this week.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) stock is decreasing more than 8% after a recent jump on cancer treatment news.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares are declining over 8% after rallying on Wednesday.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock is dipping more than 8% following a rally on FDA news yesterday.
- Applied Blockchain (NASDAQ:APLD) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 7% following its IPO.
