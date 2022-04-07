Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re diving into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday that investors are going to want to keep track of today.
Pharmaceutical announcements, insider trading, earnings reports, and more make up the stories moving stocks in early morning trading today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) stock is rocketing 50% higher after announcing it has improved the sample preparation protocol for its miRNA Whole Transcriptome Assay to harmonize with the HTG Transcriptome Panel.
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares are climbing more than 38% with the release of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) stock is gaining over 34% following the release of SEC filings for insider trading.
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares are soaring more than 15% on news of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,BRK.B) increasing its stake in the company.
- System1 (NYSE:SST) stock is rising over 15% as it continues to rally due to its Q4 earnings report.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares are increasing roughly 12% as it recovers from a dip yesterday.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock is surging more than 11% with the release of its fiscal Q2 2022 earnings report.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares are getting an over 10% boost on no clear news this morning.
- Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) stock is jumping more than 10% after Cathie Wood bought the company’s shares.
- Euronav (NYSE:EURN) shares are up over 10% on a planned merger with Frontline (NYSE:FRO).
10 Top Losers
- Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) stock is plummeting more than 22% with the release of preliminary earnings and the withdrawal of its guidance.
- Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) shares are diving over 19% as it continues its recent downward movment.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock is tumbling close to 18% after releasing results for the full year of 2021.
- Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares are taking a more than 13% beating following a 5.4% rally on Wednesday.
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares are falling over 12% after a 39.7% rally yesterday.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock is dropping more than 12%, which continues a drop from Wednesday.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) shares are decreasing nearly 11% after an uplisting and reverse stock split.
- CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) stock is slipping about 10% after announcing the pricing of a secondary offering.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares are dipping over 8% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down 8% this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.