Top Crypto News: This Week’s Biggest Cryptocurrency Headlines

This week’s top crypto news sees some of the industry’s biggest names dominating the headlines. Some of the biggest projects have made big announcements, for better or for worse. Meanwhile, plenty of companies on the traditional market are making moves to further entrench themselves within crypto.
Some major steps were taken this week to bring crypto to the mainstream. More people than ever are interested in investing in digital currency, but they can be barred by factors ranging from limited knowledge to limited access, to hesitancy over the effect crypto has on the environment.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at the news from this week and the stories influencing this expanding demographic.
Top Crypto News of the Week
Ethereum delays Merge to Q3, keeping proof-of-work mining alive for a while longer.
Ethereum (ETH-USD) is the largest layer-1 dapp network in the world, playing host to more than 4,000 dapps. There are a lot of people using the network each day as a result. And, these users have been impatiently awaiting the Ethereum Merge for over a year now. The Merge will bring proof-of-stake to the network and increase throughput of transactions from under 100 to 100,000. Unfortunately, though, investors will have to wait longer. Developers announced earlier this week that the Merge would be delayed until Q3. The news marks yet another rescheduling since first announced in 2020.
Robinhood gives four tokens a boost with new crypto exchange listings.
E-trading platform Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) made a splash in the crypto world this week. One of the biggest stories were four new crypto listings on its platform — the first new additions since Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) back in 2018. The platform is one of the biggest places for a crypto to list, since it allows users to get into crypto without having to set up wallets or figure out how to work a crypto exchange. Plus, one of the biggest beneficiaries is Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), whose SHIB Army has been calling for a Robinhood listing since early last year.
Robinhood’s crypto wallet rollout and Lightning Network integration means easy bridging.
The new listings for Robinhood come just days after the release of Robinhood’s crypto wallet. First promised in early 2021, the wallet finally rolled out to the two million users on the product’s waitlist. Using this feature, one will be able to move their assets to and from the Robinhood platform for the first time ever. The company is also integrating with the Lightning Network to help accommodate faster Bitcoin (BTC-USD) transactions. The news removes barriers that separated Robinhood crypto trading from the rest of the crypto community.
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey partner up to mine Bitcoin.
While the two billionaires had previously clashed over crypto, it looks like Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey are putting the past behind them. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is going to provide solar technology for a Bitcoin mining operation by Block (NYSE:SQ) and crypto tech company Blockstream. The $12 million Texas mining facility is an opportunity for the crypto influencers to show the world that proof-of-work mining can be a sustainable venture.
Shiba Inu’s metaverse takes becomes tangible with new land auction.
Just a day after the SHIB token got its long-awaited Robinhood listing, Shiba Inu developers see it fit to keep the good news coming. They are announcing the early access land bids for SHIB: the Metaverse. First teased back in January, the Shiba Inu metaverse will be a mobile, play-to-earn metaverse space in which users can passively earn crypto rewards. The news comes amid a broader push by developers to up the use cases for Shiba Inu. Other projects slated for future release include the Shibarium layer-2 network, which will land SHIB its very own blockchain.
Coinbase’s media arm preps for first major production with Bored Ape Yacht Club.
After becoming the hottest non-fungible token (NFT) collection of last year, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is ready to up its visibility. It’s doing this by hitting the big screen, thanks to Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). Indeed, the crypto exchange, which created its own media production company last year, is producing a Bored Ape movie trilogy. Furthermore, BAYC token holders will have a chance to get their Apes cast as characters in the production. The news makes for one of the most interesting utilities for the growing class of store-of-value assets.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.