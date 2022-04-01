Top Penny Stocks Today: Why XELA, SGBX, HUSN, DIDI and BLBX Are Up Friday

Penny stocks are on the move Friday and we’re diving into the top ones that investors will want to keep an eye on today!
While tracking the top penny stocks can be a fun and lucrative endeavor, it does come with risks. The low price of penny stocks make them easy for retail traders to pump and dump. That means some investors may end up with losses if they aren’t careful. Keep that in mind before making any investments today.
With that said, here are the top penny stocks for Friday!
Top Penny Stocks Today
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock starts us off with a more than 10% gain as of Monday morning. That comes after the company announced a CEO transition plan today.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares are up next with the company’s stock rising over 8% as of this writing. That follows an announcement concerning a massive contract for one of its subsidiaries.
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) stock is jumping nearly 35% this morning. That’s on the news of it selling its Chinese assets to focus on its U.S. operattions.
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) is another penny stock heading higher today with shares climbing more than 13%. This comes as Chinese stocks rise today on recent audit reports.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares close out our top penny stocks today with shares up over 17% as of this writing. That following the release of the company’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021.
