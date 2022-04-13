Why Is Creatd (CRTD) Stock Up Today?

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock is gaining on Wednesday following news of a deal for wellness beverage subsidiary Dune Glow Remedy.
According to a press release, Dune is now available at Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) locations. The drinks join Urban Outfitters’ stores as part of its Spring/Summer assortment.
Urban Outfitters said that Dune was the perfect partner it was looking for going into the new season. The company points to the “amazing taste, healthy ingredients that deliver on their promise, and beautiful packaging,” of Dune products as reasons behind its decision to offer it in its stores.
Thomas Punch, the founder of Dune and CEO of Creatd, said the following about the deal boosting CRTD stock higher today.
“We are proud to see Dune, and Creatd Ventures’ other e-commerce brands, continue to build traction and open up opportunities to further expand our reach through partnerships with such iconic and inspirational lifestyle brands as UO.”
News of the deal with Urban Outfitters also has shares of CRTD stock seeing heavy trading on Wednesday. That has some 45 million shares of the stock on the move as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 514,000 shares.
CRTD stock is up 38.9% as of Wednesday afternoon but is still down 40.9% since the start of the year.
