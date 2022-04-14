Zilliqa Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot ZIL Crypto Go Next?

Zilliqa (ZIL-USD) price predictions are in the minds of crypto investors today as the company moves forward with its metaverse plans.
Zilliqa has already launched a metaverse called Metapolis and is looking to bring in more users with new features. It wants to provide users with a gamified metaverse to interact in that offers up immersive experiences as well.
Zilliqa could be on the right track too. InvestorPlace’s own Nicolas Chahine believes the company is poised for success as more users join the metaverse. He points to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) and its 3 billion users on Facebook as potential metaverse candidates that could further legitimize the market.
Keeping Zilliqa’s metaverse plans in mind, let’s take a look at price predictions for the crypto below!
Zilliqa Price Predictions
- GovCapital starts us off with a one-year price forecast of $0.1084 for ZIL.
- WalletInvestor is next on our list with the publication predicting a price of $0.134 for ZIL over the course of a year.
- CoinDigitalPrice closes out our price predictions for Zilliqa with expectations for the crypto to reach 17 cents per coin in 2023.
ZIL is doing well today with the crypto rising 8.1% as of Thursday afternoon. It’s also worth mentioning that the crypto is sitting 55.4% higher since the start of the year.
InvestorPlace has all the crypto news they need to know about on Thursday with our coverage of the space.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.