3 Companies Jumping on the Web 3.0 Train

The term Web 3.0 refers to a new way of operating on the internet. It is a shift from the traditional Web 2.0, where websites were mostly personal, towards a Web 3.0, where websites are more about interactions with other users and collaboration with other platforms and services.
Web 3.0 is an emerging technology that has not yet been widely adopted by businesses and consumers alike. Its basic principles are still being conceptualized. However, it is one of the most significant technological advancements in recent years, as it will have a major impact on how people use and interact with the internet in the future.
Web 3.0 Companies: Nvidia (NVDA)
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) specializes in the design and manufacture of various types of graphics processing units (GPUs). It provides GPUs to other companies, such as Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) and HP (NYSE:HPQ), using Nvidia’s technology to power their computers.
Nvidia also manufactures Tesla P100 GPU accelerators for data center server computers and Tesla V100 GPU accelerators for high-performance computing clusters.
The ability to “train” computers through repetition and feedback is critically reliant on using computer chips. Hence, computers can’t reach their potential without any machine learning capabilities. Nvidia is a famous chip maker, and they are responsible for making the chips that will power Web 3.0.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) designs and manufactures computer processors and related technologies for the computing, graphics, and communications industries. AMD is one of the top three suppliers of microprocessors. It has been steadily growing its revenues over the past few years. In addition, it is continuously evolving its products to stay on top of the market.
AMD is actively working on Web 3.0, which is a new generation of web applications. Its efforts will give users more control over their data. It will also make it easier for them to use digital services without having to rely on third-party platform providers.
This world has more than eight billion connected IoT devices. The forecast is that by 2030, there will be 24 billion to 26 billion of these devices in the world. This figure can only go up as we keep introducing more technologies into our homes and expanding the digital world. AMD chips are ready to fuel the next phase of this internet revolution.
Web 3.0 Companies: Unity Software (U)
Unity Software (NYSE:U) products let developers build interactive 3D and VR experiences. It is one of the most popular game engines in use today. That is because of its ease of use and flexible features, as well as its large community of developers. You can use the engine to create many different types of video games. Some of them include first-person shooters, third-person action games, role-playing games, massively multiplayer online role-playing games, real-time strategy games, sports simulations, casual games, and even virtual reality applications.
Unity is an engine that allows you to create 2D or 3D games, and interactive experiences. In addition, the company has a very impressive list of supported devices. It also includes powerful tools for building virtual reality experiences as well as 3D audio tools like binaural audio rendering.
That’s why we’re excited about Unity. With its platform, you can develop content that users can enjoy in the next generation of Web 3.0.
On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.