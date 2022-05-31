Cardano Price Predictions: How High Can the ADA Crypto Climb?

- Cardano (ADA-USD) is rising higher alongside a crypto recovery today.
- This has it gaining more than 17% as of Tuesday morning.
- We’re taking the time to list out the latest price predictions for the crypto.
Cardano (ADA-USD) price predictions are worth checking in on today as a crypto recovery sends it higher on Tuesday!
It’s more than just ADA that’s on the move today. Several cryptos are rising higher thanks to the broader recovery of the market. A perfect example of that is Bitcoin (BTC-USD) pushing past $31,000 per token.
The rising price of a major contender in the crypto space has many altcoins on the move. Cardano is included with that as there’s no other major news that would explain why the crypto is soaring higher today.
Let’s go ahead and list out some of the most recent price predictions for Cardano below!
Cardano Price Predictions
- Starting off our list of price forecasts for the crypto is Gov Capital and its one-year estimate of $2.0103896458074.
- WalletInvestor is next on our list of outlooks for ADA with a prediction of $0.418 per token one year from now.
- Closing out our price predictions for Cardano is DigitalCoinPrice and its average estimate of 92 cents for 2023.
Each of those price predictions for Cardano is bullish considering its value of $0.6236 during trading today.
ADA is up 17.3% as of Tuesday morning.
There’s more crypto news that traders will want to read about below!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.