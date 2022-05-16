Cenntro Electric (CENN) Stock Climbs on Expansion News

Cenntro Electric (NASDAQ:CENN) stock is rising higher on Monday following the reveal of expansion plans from the electric vehicle (EV) tech company.
Cenntro Electric announced late on Friday its acquisition of a new manufacturing facility in Changxing, Huzhou City, China. The facility is 474,000 square feet in size and will give CENN more room to expand production.
The EV tech company bought the facility to the tune of $19.5 million. This location was built in 2018 and already comes equipped with advanced manufacturing capabilities. In addition to that, CENN expects the acquisition to make it eligible for ISO 9000 certification.
According to Cenntro Electric, this facility is expected to be up and running for a trial run in the third quarter of 2022. When it reaches full production, it should be able to produce as many as 50,000 EVs a year.
Cenntro Electric already knows exactly what it plans to build at the factory as well. It plans to handle the production of a new EV under its Metro brand at the location. The company hasn’t provided any further details about this new EV.
Peter Wang, chairman and CEO of Cenntro Electric, said this about today’s news.
“This is a critical acquisition for Cenntro. The new facility will allow us to expand and respond to the growing demand for our products, especially as we begin distributing into new markets.”
CENN stock is up 3.4% as of Monday morning.
Investors seeking out more stock market news will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all the hottest stock news that traders need to know about. Among that is what has shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT), and SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock on the move today. You can check out all of that news at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- TWTR Stock Is Down Again After Musk-Twitter Legal Spat
- MANT Stock Pops 15% on News That Carlyle Group Will Acquire ManTech
- Why Is SoFi (SOFI) Stock Climbing Again Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed