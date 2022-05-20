LCID Stock News: 3 Biggest Headlines That Lucid Investors Need to Know This Week

- Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) got a new investor in George Soros.
- The company plans to expand its Arizona factory.
- Saudia Arabia is offering assistance to open a factory in the country.
Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) stock has been a hot topic throughout the week with several bits of news that investors will want to know about.
Let’s jump into all of the most recent LCID stock news below!
LCID Stock News: George Soros Stake
Billionaire George Soros took out a stake in Lucid stock during the first quarter of the year through his Soros Fund Management. This saw him acquiring 600,000 shares and marks his first investment in the company.
LCID Stock News: Factory Expansion
Lucid purchased 120 acres of land nearby its existing factory in Casa Grande, Ariz. This comes after the EV company said earlier this year that it intends to expand the size of its current factory in the city.
LCID Stock News: Saudi Arabia Factory
Lucid is accelerating its plans to build a factory in Saudi Arabia. This will be its first factory outside the U.S. It will be able to produce 155,000 EVs per year. This comes as the country promises $3.4 billion in financing aid and incentives to bring the factory to the country.
Lucid is an electric vehicle (EV) company based out of Newark, Calif. It was founded in 2007 and is working on several EV projects. Chief among these is its Lucid Air electric car. It also has plans for an electric SUV under the working title Project Gravity.
LCID stock is down 3,2% as of Friday morning and is down 54.3% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.