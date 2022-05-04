RVSN Stock: 12 Things to Know as Rail Vision Soars 60%

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday despite a lack of news from the company.
Let’s go over everything investors need to know about RVSN stock today.
- The only recent news concerning RVSN stock is Aegis Capital initiating coverage of the shares earlier this week.
- This saw the firm assigning a “buy” rating and a $7 price target.
- Instead, heavy trading is what has shares of RVSN stock on the move today.
- As of this writing, more than 99 million shares of the stock have changed hands.
- For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 1.1 million shares.
- But that doesn’t mean investors will want to jump in with these traders.
- It’s incredibly likely that RVSN stock is undergoing a pump from retail traders right now.
- That means there’s a good chance we’ll see the stock come crashing down with an eventual dump.
- If so, that could leave some unfortunate traders left holding the bag when that drop occurs.
- For those still interested, Rail Vision is a supplier of “cognitive vision sensor technology and safety systems for the railway industry.”
- It’s based out of Raanana, Israel, and was founded in 2016.
- It has a market capitalization of $35.448 million.
RVSN stock is up 62% as of Wednesday morning but is still down 30.3% since the start of the year.
