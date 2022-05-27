Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) leads our gainers today.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) tops our losers.
- Several retail stocks are slipping on earnings reports today.
We’re starting the final day of trading for the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Earnings reports from retailers, clinical trial data, and more have stocks moving today.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock is soaring more than 21% as time closes in on its plan to file a late quarterly earnings report.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares are climbing over 18% after filing an amended annual report with the SEC and heavy trading today.
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSEMKT:RMED) stock is surging more than 14% in pre-market trading today.
- PMV Pharma (NASDAQ:PMVP) shares are rising close to 14% after announcing initial Phase 1 clinical trial data.
- Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) stock is gaining over 13% on news of insider buying from its CFO.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) shares are increasing about 13% as it continues upward movement from Thursday.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) stock is rallying nearly 13% with the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022.
- Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) shares are getting a more than 12% boost roughly one week after their trading debut.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) stock is jumping over 12% after a massive dip yesterday on delayed drug news.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares are up more than 11% with the release of its Q1 fiscal 2023 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) stock is plummeting over 27% after releasing clinical trial data for its melanoma drug candidate.
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares are diving more than 34% despite a lack of news this morning.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) stock is decreasing almost 30% following the release of clinical trial data.
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares are tumbling over 19% after releasing its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock is taking a more than 18% beating alongside the release of its most recent earnings report.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares are dropping over 13% after dropping its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) stock is declining more than 12% after announcing a stock selling deal.
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) shares are slipping over 11% amid volatility this week.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) stock is dipping more than 10% after announcing a reverse stock split.
- Planet Green Holdings (NYSEMKT:PLAG) shares close out our pre-market stock movers over 9% lower.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.