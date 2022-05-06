Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s the final day of trading this week and it begins with a deep dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
We’re still in the thick of earnings season with much of the stock movement today coming from companies releasing results.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) stock is rocketing more than 2,695% but that’s only due to a reverse stock split.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares are gaining over 31% after revealing a date for its split from Cryptyde.
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) stock is climbing more than 24% with the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares are soaring over 21% after releasing its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock is rising more than 17% in pre-market trading for Friday.
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares are surging over 15% alongside the release of its most recent earnings report.
- ZK International (NASDAQ:ZKIN) stock is increasing more than 14% in early morning trading.
- Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares are getting an over 13% boost with the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) stock is jumping more than 10% as it continues a recent rally.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares are up 10% after slipping on strategic focus news yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock is plummeting close to 53% after pricing an underwritten offering.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares are diving nearly 18% on poor results for Q1 2022.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) stock is tumbling over 17% with the release of its fiscal Q3 2022 earnings report.
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares are falling almost 15% alongside its current earnings report.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock is dropping about 14% after rallying yesterday on purchase order news.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares are decreasing roughly 11% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) stock is declining more than 10% after announcing earnings results for the first quarter of the year.
- Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) shares are slipping over 9% following a rally on Thursday.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock is dipping more than 9% after running higher yesterday.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 9% after an earnings rally yesterday.
