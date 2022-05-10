Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off another busy day of trading with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
Earnings reports continue to be a major factor on the market today with several companies rising and falling due to their quarterly performance.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock is rising more than 20% thanks to positive results in its Q1 earnings report.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares are soaring 20% as they experience recent volatility.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock is gaining over 18% alongside the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares are climbing more than 16% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock is surging close to 16% after releasing earnings for the first quarter of the year.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares are increasing over 14% in pre-market trading.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock is running more than 14% higher after releasing results for the first quarter of 2022.
- Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) shares are getting an over 14% boost in trading this morning.
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock is jumping more than 14% on no clear news this morning.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares are up almost 13% after falling roughly 15% yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock is plummeting over 48% after lowering its outlook in its most recent earnings report.
- GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares are diving more than 40% with the release of results for its first quarter of 2022.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock is taking an over 22% beating after missing estimates for Q1 2022.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares are dropping more than 19% after releasing its current earnings report.
- Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) stock is falling nearly 17% as it retreats from a rally yesterday.
- CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) shares are decreasing close to 17% despite beating estimates in Q1.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock is tumbling over 15% following the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022.
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares are slipping more than 14% with worse earnings than what were expected.
- Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) stock is dipping over 13%, which continues its negative movement from Monday.
- ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12% this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.