Why Is Peloton Stock in the Spotlight Today?

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) stock is on the move today on reports that the fitness company is looking to sell a stake of its shares.
According to these recent reports, Peloton is searching for a buyer that will take a 20% stake in PTON stock. Specifically, the company is hoping to attract a big-name company or private equity firm for the investment.
So what’s the plan behind this reported stake sale? It’s no secret that PTON stock has been in a bit of a rough spot lately. The company’s shares are currently down about 55% since the start of the year and there’s no sign of a turnaround.
With this plan, Peloton is reportedly hoping to legitimize its stock by attaching the name of a reputable investor to it. The hope here is that this will help the company reverse the recent stock drop that’s been happening, Bloomberg notes.
The real question now is who would buy that stake in PTON stock? Unnamed sources claim that Peloton is seeking out several buyers but there’s one name worth noting. Prior rumors claimed that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) would acquire the fitness company. While that didn’t happen, it’s possible the e-commerce giant could use the stake sale as an opportunity to invest in the company.
Today’s reports aren’t doing PTON stock any favors. The company has only seen about 10 million shares trade as of this writing. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is about 17.6 million shares.
PTON stock is down 6.4% as of Friday afternoon.
