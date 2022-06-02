2 Reasons to Keep Purchasing Apple Stock During the Bear Market

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a solid investment. It is one of the most valuable companies in the world, and it has been at the top of its game for many years now. Purchasing AAPL stock, therefore, becomes a no-brainer.
Apple is a company that only produces high-quality products. Its products are well designed and have features that make them stand out. Apple’s stock price has also been very stable, which means it’s a good investment for anyone who wants to invest in technology.
Apple consistently strives to provide the best products and services to its customers with what they want. It also focuses on innovative technologies and gives people more opportunities by testing many different solutions. With Apple’s stock consistently rising, investing in a company like this is never a bad idea. The only thing worth noting is the timing.
AAPL stock has been hit hard in the past six months, with a 19% drop during the worst market in the last five years. Despite its healthy fundamentals, it has not been spared from the recent dismal market conditions.
However, for the aggressive investor, the time to strike is nigh. Plus, you have two things to consider. First, Apple is looking to become a financial services company and is making aggressive moves to back its goals. The other thing that investors can look forward to is a potential stock split. The markets are still buzzing from the Amazon stock split. Therefore, you can expect similar action here as well.
All in all, AAPL stock remains a buy.
|Ticker
|Company
|Current Price
|AAPL
|Apple Inc.
|$130.91
Apple Is Flexing Its Financial Muscle
Millions of people are using a smartphone every day. Apple has held this position for several years, the market leader in smartphone sales.
However, over the years, the company is quietly transforming itself into a financial services juggernaut. As part of its overall ambitions, Apple has coordinated the lending system for its new buy now, pay later service and won’t shift that to the financial sector.
Apple is expanding its focus on financial work with products such as credit checks and loans. This adds a new level of responsibility that differentiates them from other businesses. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) collaborates with Apple on payment delivery methods. Apple believes that its new service, which allows for a monthly or recurring payment, will simplify things and simplify for those who don’t want to use credit cards.
Apple will execute credit checks when an individual applies for its Pay Later Service. This holds for all Apple Pay applications and has been implemented to protect the user and Apple from potential fraud. Apple won’t do anything to embarrass previous owners or obliterate the credit scores of current users. They also don’t plan on reporting missed payments to credit bureaus.
Apple has been making moves to consolidate financial services. They are also getting closer with their users and integrating them more deeply into their ecosystem. This strategy may result in a new push given the capabilities of their app, especially considering its various functions.
WWDC22 Brings Great News for Apple Investors
Apple has been one of the most innovative companies in the last decade and has grown because of its unique approach and growth. Investors also tend to give it some added momentum.
Investors have always been looking for new information regarding Apple, and its product launches as it’s such a large company. On June 6, Apple released a preview of its upcoming operating systems at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference. It showcased new iPhone, iPad, and Mac features that will be available soon. Next month, Apple will be releasing new laptops with improved M2 processors in the market. One is the MacBook Air, and the other is the MacBook Pro.
Earlier this year, Apple held its spring product launch event, introducing a lower-cost model of its 5G iPhone today. The new phone will join Apple’s second-generation 5G-enabled smartphones that debuted last year.
In addition, the rumors say that Apple plans to release a headset for virtual and augmented reality soon, which could contribute to the company’s continued success.
Finally, the word on the street is that Apple is working on an electric car. Some rumors about Apple also indicate that the company is preparing a self-driving vehicle that will not require a driver.
In summary, as ace investor Louis Navellier and the InvestorPlace research staff articulated, “the company’s lineup of constantly improving products like the M2 MacBook Air and iPhone 14 will keep Apple fans buying.”
Never a Bad Time to Buy AAPL Stock
Apple has an outstanding innovation and success record, making it one of the best investments for long-term growth potential.
The tech giant ensures that it provides investors with sufficient reasons to allocate capital towards this one. It is continuously making significant improvements while remaining competitive in the market. Hence, invest in Apple without any fear.
On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.