Bank Stocks GS, MS, WFC Get Boost Following Annual Fed Stress Test

Today, the financial sector is in focus for investors. That’s because a key report — the results from the annual Federal Reserve stress test of the banking system — has been published. Bank stocks such as Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) are surging on this news.
These top lenders are seeing stock price increases between 5% and 7% this afternoon, boosting the overall indices higher. Amid strong bullish momentum in key corners of the market this week, investors appear to have found a reason to load up on bank stocks today.
Each of the 34 largest banks operating in the U.S. passed the stress test. Banks showed strong capital levels, which suggest that systemic risks aren’t likely to appear, at least in the near term. For those concerned about this current environment, that’s a great thing. Today, the stocks of key U.S. lenders are reflecting this sentiment.
Let’s dive a bit more into what these results ultimately mean for investors.
What Does the Stress Test Mean for Investors in Bank Stocks?
This annual stress test is typically a non-event in markets. In recent years, most investors haven’t paid much attention to the numbers reported. That’s because, in general, the market was anticipating that the banking system would provide a fine showing. And it did.
However, given the recession fears that have materialized of late, this stress test was in greater focus than in the past. The banks on this list have called a higher probability of a recession over the next year. Thus, how well capitalized these banks are is a key determining factor investors will consider right now.
Given the turmoil we saw in 2008, many still have sour tastes in their mouths. Fair enough. Recessions aren’t easy to work through, and eventually every bear market comes to an end. Right now, investors appear to be attempting to gauge how deep a recession will be and when it will materialize.
In this context, knowing the banking system is well prepared for a rather catastrophic set of potential outcomes is encouraging. This news appears to be driving not only the banking sector higher today, but most corners of the market as well.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.