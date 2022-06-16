Dear AMZN Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 12

- Amazon (AMZN) stock has a catalyst coming up next month.
- The e-commerce company is holding Prime Day on July 12 and July 13.
- Investors will want to watch for discounts and deals amid increasing inflation.
Fans of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock will want to keep an eye on the company when July 12 rolls around. The company will soon hold its annual Prime Day sale.
Amazon’s Prime Day will last for two days this year. The event will start early on the morning of July 12 and last into July 13. The company is holding the event in several countries, with Poland and Sweden being new additions this year.
According to the e-commerce giant, this year’s Prime Day will include even more deals for customers. The company is promising deep discounts from name brands, as well as savings on products from third-party sellers.
Amazon Prime members will also have access to deals early this year. The company is going to start offering discounts as early as June 21 for select items. Also, Amazon is offering “0% APR on three equal monthly payments” for products purchased with Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM). This covers purchases from June 28 through July 11.
It will be interesting to see how Amazon’s Prime Day does this year. The company is holding the sale event despite ongoing economic struggles around the world. It also has to deal with inflation, which could affect the types of discounts it offers to customers. Holders of AMZN stock will want to keep an ear out for how well Prime Day does this year as these factors weigh on the event.
AMZN stock is down 4.6% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.