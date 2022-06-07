The NEW ERA of Crypto Is Beginning… Start Preparing NOW

New evidence reveals 98% of all cryptos could soon vanish and the remaining 2% will usher in a new era and mint a new wave of millionaires. On June 14, Charlie Shrem & Luke Lango will reveal the #1 crypto leading the charge.

Tue, June 14 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE

Halted Stocks: 9 Circuit Breaker Stocks That Have Been Halted on Tuesday

Some stocks have stopped trading multiple times today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 7, 2022, 1:00 pm EDT
  • Several stocks have halted trading today alongside volatility.
  • The halts span across a variety of sectors, from biotech to sports gambling.
  • Some companies have even been halted more than once today.
A red light at Wall Street representing Halted Stocks.

Source: cornfield / Shutterstock.com

We’ve seen a large array of halted stocks today as circuit breakers take effect to reign in unexpected volatility for some shares. Circuit breaker stocks are names that get halted when extreme trading takes them higher or lower.

A circuit breaker is an emergency use measure to help combat panic selling as well as manic buying. The measure is seeing plenty of use today with several stocks stopped due to Limit Up Limit Down (LULD) responses.

Let’s go over the stocks that have seen — or are seeing — trading paused for a period as a result.

  • VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF)
  • Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDEV)
  • Bionomics Limited American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:BNOX)
  • PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT)
  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL)
  • Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)
  • Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)
  • PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)
  • Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Some of these stocks actually experienced multiple LULD halts today. That includes PureCycle Technologies, which as seen two halts today, as well as PMV Pharmaceuticals. The latter has been halted a total of five times as of this writing.

It’s also worth mentioning that Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock was halted earlier today. However, that was in connection to pending news from its meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Investors seeking out more stock market news will want to keep reading!

InvestorPlace is home to all of the latest stock market news traders need to know about for Tuesday. This includes what has shares of Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP), J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) and Target (NYSE:TGT) moving today. You can read all of this news at the links below!

More Tuesday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/06/halted-stocks-9-circuit-breaker-stocks-that-have-been-halted-on-tuesday/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC