Halted Stocks: 9 Circuit Breaker Stocks That Have Been Halted on Tuesday

- Several stocks have halted trading today alongside volatility.
- The halts span across a variety of sectors, from biotech to sports gambling.
- Some companies have even been halted more than once today.
We’ve seen a large array of halted stocks today as circuit breakers take effect to reign in unexpected volatility for some shares. Circuit breaker stocks are names that get halted when extreme trading takes them higher or lower.
A circuit breaker is an emergency use measure to help combat panic selling as well as manic buying. The measure is seeing plenty of use today with several stocks stopped due to Limit Up Limit Down (LULD) responses.
Let’s go over the stocks that have seen — or are seeing — trading paused for a period as a result.
- VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF)
- Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDEV)
- Bionomics Limited American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:BNOX)
- PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT)
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL)
- Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)
- Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)
- PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)
- Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK)
Some of these stocks actually experienced multiple LULD halts today. That includes PureCycle Technologies, which as seen two halts today, as well as PMV Pharmaceuticals. The latter has been halted a total of five times as of this writing.
It’s also worth mentioning that Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock was halted earlier today. However, that was in connection to pending news from its meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.