Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Can Meme Crypto SHIB Survive a Bear Market?

Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) is a hot topic among crypto traders today following a massive rally. Now, some investors are surely wondering where new Shiba Inu price predictions sit.
What exactly was behind that rally? In part, the price of SHIB took off after developers proposed a new upgrade for its ecosystem token BONE. This would allow BONE to be used for handling fees on the upcoming Shibarium protocol.
That idea caught the interest of Shiba Inu investors and is partially responsible for SHIB’s rise. The recent jump also came alongside Elon Musk supporting Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) via a tweet yesterday. That could’ve seen the two meme tokens rallying together.
No matter the case, the recent rise certainly has SHIB holders wondering again about the future of the token. Here’s a breakdown of the latest Shiba Inu price predictions below!
Shiba Inu Price Predictions
- Starting off our list is DigitalCoinPrice with an average estimate of $0.0000147 per token in 2023.
- Next up is WalletInvestor with one-year forecast of $0.0000241 for SHIB.
- Finally, Gov Capital finishes our Shiba Inu price predictions list with a one-year estimate of $8.91.
For the record, SHIB trades for about $0.000010 as of this writing. The crypto is down about 5% over the past 24 hours as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.